Citing "Material Weakness In Financial Reporting," Zynga Files An Amended S-1

Zynga just filed an amended S-1.Usually this kind of thing happens after the SEC asks a company to clarify its filing on some details.



We think that’s what happened here.

It doesn’t look like anything drastic is in here…certainly nothing on par with the amendments Groupon made yesterday.

The changes:

On Page 63, Zynga goes into new detail on its revolving credit facility.

On Page 30, Zynga says it’s re-doing the way it amortizes virtual goods purchases made by gamers in the past.

On page 2, Zynga added: “Our top three games historically have contributed the majority of our revenue. Our top three games accounted for 93%, 83%, 78% and 63% of our online game revenue in 2008, 2009, 2010, and in the first quarter of 2011, respectively.”

