Records Suggest Zynga's Next Big Game Will Go Straight For EA's Jugular

Photo: Zynga

It looks like Zynga bought the domain name familyville.com. This suggests that its next game might be Familyville, a direct response to Electronic Arts, which recently announced The Sims on Facebook. As Fusible.com discovered, the domain name was purchased by the same company that bought cityville.com for Zynga.



The rivalry between Zynga and EA is growing. It must be grating for the execs there to hear every report about Zynga inevitably mention that its valuation is higher. EA bought Zynga competitor Playfish a while ago but has left it mostly alone so far, we understand. Putting a huge brand like The Sims (and huge marketing dollars) on Facebook is something different. And it seems that EA is now thinking big about the internet more generally, with its reported $1 billion acquisition of PopCap Games.

