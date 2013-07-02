This Chart Shows How Unhappy Zynga Employees Have Been With Their Boss, Mark Pincus

Looks like a lot of Zynga employees might be cheering the news that Mark Pincus is out as CEO, replaced by Microsoft Xbox chief Don Mattrick.



Pincus will become chairman and chief product officer of Zynga when Mattrick starts as CEO next week.

Job hunting site Glassdoor put together a report that shows Pincus’ approval ratings by employees dropping like a rock.

That’s not surprising considering that the company has been laying off some 18% of its workforce, slashing over 500 jobs.

A year ago, Pincus had a 70% approval rating. Flash forward to last quarter, and it’s down to 23%. Ouch.

