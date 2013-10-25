Zynga Beats On Earnings And Stock Rockets Up 16%

Zynga Zynga’s former CEO Mark Pincus (left) and current CEO Don Mattrick.

Zynga’s earnings for last quarter are out. It’s a beat and the stock is up about 16% after hours.

This will be earnings for the first quarter under the company’s new CEO Don Mattrick. Mattrick used to be the head of Microsoft’s Xbox business, but left for Zynga when Microsoft restructured its executive team.

Zynga also announced a new COO today, Clive Downie. He used to work at a Japanese gaming company called DeNA West.

Anyway, here are the numbers:

$152 million revenue

$0.02 loss per share

30 million daily active users

So yes, Zynga posted a loss, but the loss wasn’t as bad as analysts were expecting. Analysts expected a $US0.04 per share loss and $US143 million in revenue. That’s why the stock is booming right now.

