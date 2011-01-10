Zynga Doesn't Want To Go Public In 2011

Unlike LinkedIn, expected to go public this year, and Facebook, expected to go public in 2012, Zynga has apparently no interest in going public soon, sources have told Dealbook.



As Dealbook points out, Zynga is fast-growing, profitable and well-capitalised, so they don’t need to go public. What’s more, Zynga’s founder and CEO is famous for his need to keep control over the company, which he was able to do as a startup because he only went to VCs when Zynga was profitable.

