Zynga Is Twice As Big As Twitter -- And Actually Profitable!

Social games maker Zynga cruised past 100 million users this week, All Facebook noticed.



The startup’s latest release, FarmVille, is already approaching 35 million monthly active users since its launch earlier this summer.

An astonishing 12 million of those users play the game each day.

Of course, it doesn’t hurt that Zynga’s spent over $1 million promoting FarmVille. But then, no one begrudges movie studios their ad budgets.

In terms of monthly active users, Zynga now owns four of the top seven games on Facebook and five of the top 25.

To put Zynga’s size in perspective, consider that Twitter has less than half as many users — 45 million.

Zynga earns some advertising revenue off all of that traffic, but it makes most of its money selling users in-game upgrades and other virtual goods. That may seem like a gimmicky business, but we’ve heard estimates that Zynga revenues will reach $100 million in 2009 are “conservative.”

In a Q&A, Zynga CEO Mark Pincus told us the company is profitable and hasn’t spent any of its venture capital. Hot!

