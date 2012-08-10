US

Zynga Is Undergoing A Major Upheaval, And Its COO Appears To Be The First Casualty

Matt Lynley

Zynga’s chief operating officer John Schappert has left the company and vacated his board seat.

This doesn’t come as a huge surprise, given the company’s drastic shift toward focusing on mobile games like Draw Something and Words With Friends.

Now Zynga faces a new challenge: finding a business beyond Facebook games, at which Schappert was a master of producing.

Produced by Daniel Goodman

Don’t Miss:

Mobile Payment Startup Square Is Going To Be The Payment Method In Every Starbucks In America

Why Google Should Be Thrilled Apple Isn’t Going To Preload YouTube On The iPhone

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.