Zynga Is Undergoing A Major Upheaval, And Its COO Appears To Be The First Casualty

Zynga’s chief operating officer John Schappert has left the company and vacated his board seat.



This doesn’t come as a huge surprise, given the company’s drastic shift toward focusing on mobile games like Draw Something and Words With Friends.

Now Zynga faces a new challenge: finding a business beyond Facebook games, at which Schappert was a master of producing.

Produced by Daniel Goodman

Don’t Miss:

• Mobile Payment Startup Square Is Going To Be The Payment Method In Every Starbucks In America

• Why Google Should Be Thrilled Apple Isn’t Going To Preload YouTube On The iPhone

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.