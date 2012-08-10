Zynga Is Undergoing A Major Upheaval, And Its COO Appears To Be The First Casualty

Zynga’s chief operating officer John Schappert has left the company and vacated his board seat.
This doesn’t come as a huge surprise, given the company’s drastic shift toward focusing on mobile games like Draw Something and Words With Friends.
Now Zynga faces a new challenge: finding a business beyond Facebook games, at which Schappert was a master of producing.
Produced by Daniel Goodman
