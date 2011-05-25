Zynga Close To IPO Filing, Says Report

Photo: Zynga

Social game giant Zynga will file for an IPO some time in the next two weeks, sources tell Kara Swisher at AllThingsD.Zynga is one of several big social Internet companies expected to go public in the next two years, along with GroupOn and the biggest of them all, Facebook. But the success of the LinkedIn IPO last week and Yandex today may be pushing Zynga to move now while the market is hot.



The company claims 250 million users and reportedly made about $400 million on $850 million in revenue last year. It was valued at $10 billion in its last funding round, but would probably price itself higher than that. Goldman Sachs — of course — would lead the deal, according to the report.

Zynga isn’t commenting.

