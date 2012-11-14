Zynga's CFO Has Bolted For A Job At Facebook

Photo: Zynga

Zynga CFO Dave Wehner, a former investment banker who joined the company in 2010, has left for a “senior finance job at Facebook,” according to a company press release announcing a broad reorganization.Mark Vranesh, whom Wehner replaced as CFO when he joined the company and who had been Zynga’s chief accounting officer, is resuming the CFO title.



A Facebook spokesperson tells us Wehner’s title is vice president for corporate finance and business planning.

