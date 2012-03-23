Zynga CEO Dumping $225 Million Of Stock

Photo: wikimedia

Zynga CEO Mark Pincus will be selling 16.5 million shares, or 15% of his stake, in the company’s secondary offering, according to its latest SEC filing. Based on yesterday’s closing price that equals $227 million. Assuming a small discount to where it’s trading, Pincus probably pocket $225 million.



Dan Primack at Fortune picked through the filing and has this list of everyone that’s selling:

CEO Mark Pincus: 16.5 million shares, leaving him with around 94 million shares

Institutional Venture Partners: 5.8 million shares, leaving it with around 28.5 million shares

Union Square Ventures: 5.2 million shares, leaving it with around 25.5 million shares

Reid Hoffman: 687,000 shares, leaving him with nearly 3.9 million shares.

Own Van Natta: 505,000 shares, leaving him with around 2.18 million shares.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.