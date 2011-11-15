We Played The New Game From The Makers Of FarmVille So You Don't Have To

Zynga is about to hit the road for its IPO roadshow.



While the company was one of the hottest growth stories in tech for the last few years, it has been flat lining over the last few quarters, according to SEC filings.

That’s not the story you want to present to investors.

Enter CastleVille, the latest in Zynga’s “Ville” series. That franchise series sports two of the top five apps on Facebook, according to AppData. Zynga is placing a huge bet that CastleVille will help it recover some of the users it has lost and jump-start its growth.

I played through the game, and there’s a lot to like here. It definitely looks pretty, but CastleVille still feels a bit like a rehash of Zynga’s old “Ville” games. It’s a cross between Farmville’s farming, CityVille’s city building and FrontierVille’s Pioneer Trail questing. Still, it’s fun.

Zynga had 236 million monthly players at the end of the first quarter this year. That fell to 228 million users at the end of the second quarter and 227 million at the end of the third quarter.

