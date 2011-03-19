Zynga Picks Up Another Game Studio, Its 10th Deal In 10 Months

Zynga CEO Mark Pincus

Photo: Zynga

Zynga is announcing that it just acq-hired yet another game studio, Waltham, Mass.-based Floodgate Entertainment.Floodgate founder Paul Neurath will join Zynga as creative director. The company works on casual, mobile, and PC games, according to Zynga.



This is the 10th acquisition that Zynga has announced in 10 months, according to the company.

Zynga’s CityVille is still the top Facebook game, with 91 million monthly active users. Its famous FarmVille recently slipped to 3rd place as Badoo, a flirting app, jumped into 2nd place with 54 million monthly active users.

Update: Zynga just wrote to clarify that it has “acquired” the Floodgate team, not the company.

