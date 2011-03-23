Zynga Is Way Bigger Than You Thought

It’s one thing to say that Sony’s big, or that the Nintendo Wii is popular. Then there’s Zynga.



The San Francisco based social game developer captured the imaginations and wallets of players around the world, using Facebook and the App Store to launch such popular games as FarmVille and Mafia Wars.

Console fanatics may scoff at these titles, since they don’t include the words Halo, Mario and Zelda, but the facts don’t lie. Zynga’s games are unbelievably more popular.

Consider these jaw-dropping facts:

14.2 million new users join Zynga each month.

54 new players join Zynga every 10 seconds.

As of March 1st 2011, 30 million people “liked” FarmVille on Facebook, ahead of Lady Gaga and Eminem.

Each month, over 10 per cent of the world’s Internet population plays Zynga games.

FarmVille:

Over 204 million farms built. -13 millions people worldwide play the game every day.

FarmVille has 44 million farmers, compared to 2 million real-life farmers in the U.S.

500 million acres of virtual farmland have been farmed within the game.

15 billion sheep sheared and 20 billion trees planted.

220 total installs- by comparison, Tetris has only had 75 million players.

Zynga Poker:

430 million minutes of playtime daily.

Biggest pot ever won was eight billion in chips.

Zynga Poker players represent every country.

7.5 million people play on a daily basis.

37 million people play per month.

On an average day, 400,000 poker players are simultaneously playing together live.

Frontierville:

Top three non U.S. cities include Makati, Jakarta and Kuala Lumpur.

Dallas is #1 in terms of players within the United States.

More than 18 million people play each month.

CityVille:

5.3 million community buildings built per day.

5.52 million businesses built per day.

23 million decorations placed per day.

23 million roads placed per day.

26 million sidewalks placed per day.

290 million crops planted per day.

Words With Friends:

Currently processes 1,000 moves a second.

500 plus million chats sent.

Over 7 billion moves sent.

The average player plays for 1 hour each day.

Mafia Wars:

100 million street crimes committed daily.

103 million fights daily.

Over 12 million people are currently playing on Facebook.

