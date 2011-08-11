Zynga rumoured To Be In Talks With The Angry Birds Guys

Photo: By Nick Chill Photography on Flickr

Zynga is rumoured to be in talks with Angry Birds, possibly about an acquisition, possibly about a partnership, Tricia Duryee at All Things D reports.After Zynga missed out on buying mobile games maker PopCap, Duryee speculates that it would make sense to pay up for Rovio, the parent company of Angry Birds because:



Zynga has a pile of cash, and it’s about to get more cash from its IPO.

Zynga is much too dependent on Facebook, and this would be a good mobile business to own.

Angry Birds has built a successful franchise for itself with stuffed animals, and it’s talking about doing movies, something Zynga has not done very well.

The reason a deal wouldn’t happen? The Angry Birds people think they can build a massive independent company on their own and they don’t need or want Zynga.

Considering it’s a one hit wonder, we’re sceptical about that.

If there’s a nice fat offer on the table from Zynga, Angry Birds should take the money.

