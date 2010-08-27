Zynga's Marketing Firm Vandalizes San Francisco, Gets Stuck With Cleaning Bill

Zynga’s marketing firm, Davis Advertising, just got slapped with a massive cleaning bill (and fine) after a guerrilla marketing
campaign went awry.Davis glued fake $25,000 dollar bills (or, tacky advertising fliers) to San Francsico city streets to plug Zynga’s latest game, “Mafia Wars: Las Vegas.”
The fake bills forced San Francisco cleaning crews to steam the glued down fliers off the sidewalk. Cleanup took more than 3 hours.
In a related stunt, Zynga also commissioned rapper Snoop Dogg to blow up an armoured truck in the middle of a Nevada desert last week.
The messy marketing worked: Zynga says three million users played Mafia Wars: Las Vegas during its first two weeks of beta play.
Here’s a video of Snoop Dog blowing up a truck:
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.