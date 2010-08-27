Zynga's Marketing Firm Vandalizes San Francisco, Gets Stuck With Cleaning Bill

Dianne de Guzman
Zynga blows up a truckZynga also blew up a truck

Zynga’s marketing firm, Davis Advertising, just got slapped with a massive cleaning bill (and fine)  after a guerrilla marketing
campaign went awry.Davis glued fake $25,000 dollar bills (or, tacky advertising fliers) to San Francsico city streets to plug Zynga’s latest game, “Mafia Wars: Las Vegas.”

The fake bills  forced San Francisco cleaning crews to steam the glued down fliers off the sidewalk. Cleanup took more than 3 hours.

In a related stunt, Zynga also commissioned rapper Snoop Dogg to blow up an armoured truck in the middle of a Nevada desert last week.

The messy marketing worked:  Zynga says three million users played Mafia Wars: Las Vegas during its first two weeks of beta play.

Here’s a video of Snoop Dog blowing up a truck:

