Zynga And Playdom Settle Contentious Lawsuit

Zynga sued Playdom in Fall 2009, accusing the rival social games maker of stealing employees and documents – including a “playbook” for how to make games go viral.

In August, a court sentenced a Playdom employee to 10 days in country jail for destroying and withholding evidence.

Disney acquired Playdom during summer 2010.

Here’s the canned joint statement from the companies:

“Today, Zynga Game Network, Inc. and Playdom announced that they have reached a confidential resolution of their litigation.”

Here’s Zynga’s statement:

“Zynga is extremely pleased with the final resolution of its trade secret suit against Playdom and various individuals. The settlement reflects the very serious nature of the conduct involved, as reflected by the preliminary injunction, restraining orders, and contempt order issued by the Santa Clara Superior Court. We have great respect for Disney and are thankful that following its acquisition of Playdom, Disney resolved the matter to our satisfaction.”

