Zynga Adds 12 Million Users In Two Weeks

Nicholas Carlson
  • Stores start opening on Facebook [FT]
  • Obama’s CTO: White House tech is terrible [VentureBeat]
  • Yahoo upgrades Flickr search [SEL]
  • Hackers took down Gawker Media [CNET]
  • PayPal outage cost users between $7 million and $32 million [Royal Pingdom]
  • Madden 10 will outsell Madden 09, says EA prez [IndustryGamers]
  • Google’s grass-roots campaign is the big deal [AdAge]
  • YouTube puts a sponsored link in related videos sidebar [NewTeeVee]
  • Current TV stars pardoned [B&C]
  • Zynga grows 20% in two weeks [All Facebook]

