Zynga Adds 12 Million Users In Two Weeks

- Stores start opening on Facebook [FT]
- Obama’s CTO: White House tech is terrible [VentureBeat]
- Yahoo upgrades Flickr search [SEL]
- Hackers took down Gawker Media [CNET]
- PayPal outage cost users between $7 million and $32 million [Royal Pingdom]
- Madden 10 will outsell Madden 09, says EA prez [IndustryGamers]
- Google’s grass-roots campaign is the big deal [AdAge]
- YouTube puts a sponsored link in related videos sidebar [NewTeeVee]
- Current TV stars pardoned [B&C]
- Zynga grows 20% in two weeks [All Facebook]
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.