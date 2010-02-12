The Great Zynga Roll-up Of 2010 Begins!

Zynga has acquired social gaming company Serious Business for an undisclosed amount of money.



Zynga raised $180 million from DST back in December, so it can afford to pick up a small company like this.

Social Business makes games for Facebook, which fits in with Zynga, obviously.

This looks like it was about acquiring some talent.

According to Crunchbase, Serious Business has raised $4 million in funding, and was founded in 2008.

See Also: Zynga’s Secret To Success: Steal Great Ideas!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.