Zynga Acquires Mobile Games Studio Astro Ape

Photo: Flickr/Jdlasica

We received a tip today about some suspicious LinkedIn activity.Employees at NYC mobile games studio, Astro Ape, are changing their places of employment to Zynga on the professional network.



Chieh Huang, Astro Ape’s CEO, has switched his profile information. A number of other employees, including Astro Ape’s director of engineering, software engineers and graphic artists have done the same.

It’s pretty safe to assume that Zynga has acquired Astro Ape.

In April, the year-old startup was bragging that it was better than Zynga. It looks like Zynga took notice.

We’re reaching out to Zynga for a comment and will give you an update once we hear back.

