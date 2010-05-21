Zynga Acquires Chinese Gaming Startup, Sets Up Shop In Beijing

Zynga just announced the acquisition of Chinese gaming startup XPD Media.



Along with acquisition, Zynga also announced that it will set up a gaming studio in Beijing, Leena Rao at TechCrunch reports.

Leena calls XPD one of the biggest social gaming publishers in China. XPD has 40 employees. Its CEO Robin Chan is an angel investor in Twitter and in Square. Robin will be general manager of Zynga’s Asia business operations.

More details on the acquisition at TechCrunch >

