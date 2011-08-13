Miami Heat centre "Big Z's" SoHo Townhouse Is On The Rental Market For $37,500 A Month

Zydrunas Ilgauskas

Zydrunas Ilgauskas, the 7-foot-3 Miami Heat centre is trying to rent his gorgeous SoHo apartment for $37,500 a month, according to Crain’s.Ilgauskas and his wife bought the place back in 2006 for $7 million, and they would sell it now for $14 million. But the couple doesn’t think the can sell the townhouse for what it’s worth right now, and in the meantime, they’re renting it out.

The townhouse was almost rented out to Dominique Strauss Kahn, but the deal fell through when DSK and his wife changed their budget.

We understand why Big Z and his wife are waiting to get the $14 million offer before they sell, the place is exquisite.

The townhouse has 5,000 square feet

And large windows

The entrance way

The library with a brick wall

The beautiful kitchen

The townhouse has an amazing terrace

With awesome views

One of the large bedrooms

A pretty cool sink

Another one of the bedrooms

A pink bedroom

Living room with a detailed window

Huge windows to let the sun in

The outside view of the townhouse, it has a private garage too

