Zynga Revenues Are Closer To $250 Million, Says Banker

Social games maker Zynga’s revenues are much bigger than what everyone, including us, has been reporting, a Wall Street source tells us.

(He’s asked to remain anonymous because this kind of gossiping could get him fired.)

While the most aggressive reports we’ve seen so far peg Zynga’s revenue around $150 million, our banker says he understands the number is closer to $250 million, with huge 60% EBITDA margins.

We asked Zynga founder Mark Pincus about these numbers and a Zynga spokesperson told us, “We aren’t giving out any numbers beyond what we have publicly stated.”

So, if it’s true that Zynga is indeed pulling in so much cash, where does all that money come from?

The easiest way to understand it is to look at Zynga’s latest huge hit, FarmVille, which has 20 million daily active users since launching over the summer.

The way FarmVille works is, players get a plot of virtual land and some virtual seeds to cultivate it. When the crops grow, the players sell the harvest and get FarmVille money to spend on more seeds and land. Players plant those seeds on more land, grow more crops to sell for more money to buy more seeds and land.

Zynga makes money off FarmVille by allowing users to speed their progress by putting real money into the game in order to buy land and seeds. Sometimes, third-party vendors will give currency to Zynga users who agree to take part in free offers. Zynga also make some money off of advertising.

Teasing us with information, Zynga disclosed Monday that users spent $854,000 on just one type of FarmVille “seed” over that past three weeks. That’s about $15 million per year.

As for how the revenue streams breakdown, the best we can get from a Zynga spokesperson is that the majority of its revenue comes from virtual goods and that “the source of the virtual goods revenues are diversified across advertisers and consumers.”

If we were to hazard a guess, we’d figure the breakdown is something like:

<33% virtual goods through offers

>33% people buying goods.

~33% ads of other sorts

sceptics will point out a couple things that we should too.

Our source is a banker. Is his firm vying for the Zynga IPO? We don’t know.

Are “offers” really a sustainable business? Again, don’t know. But we understand that revenues stream has been stable for 2 years now.

Doesn’t Zynga spend a lot on advertising? As a hits-driven business, yes it does. So do movie and video game studios. (As a side note, a lot of Zynga’s ad dollars go right to Facebook, which provides Zynga its best platform. It’s not a coincedence that Facebook is suddenly cash-flow positive itself.)

Do people really and truly actually buy virtual goods just to progress faster in stupid social games? Yes, unbelievably perhaps, they really do.

On this last point, we’ll cite TBI Research analyst Rory Maher. In a recent report titled “Virtual Good Sales Could Grow 100% To 150% This Year In The US And Western Europe,” he explains who, exactly, is spending so much on fake goods. Turns out its a whole lot of bored mums.

CASUAL GAMERS IN THE WEST ARE BECOMING MORE COMFORTABLE BUYING VIRTUAL GOODS AND SPENDING MORE PER PURCHASE

Virtual goods are still a fairly new product in the US and Europe versus Asia, but western gamers are becoming increasingly comfortable spending real money on virtual products.

We estimate about 5% of all casual gamers in America and Europe are buying virtual goods, versus about 2% to 3% a year ago. In addition, the size of the average purchase has increased somewhat in the past year as well. We estimate the average buyer of virtual goods spends about $5 to $10 per purchase, up modestly from a year ago.

MIDDLE-AGED WOMEN ARE THE HEAVIEST CASUAL ONLINE GAME PLAYERS

Surprisingly, the demographic that overwhelmingly plays the most casual online games are women aged about 35 to 40. The biggest gamer demographic – young men – are considered hardcore players and typically play console or MMPORG games, which are more technologically sophisticated and have deeper storylines and character portrayals. Some social networks that offer role playing type games with weapons tend to skew a little more toward the younger, male demographic.

Casual online game players are typically not viewed as “hardcore gamers” – i.e. they don’t spend a large chunk of their free-time playing games (hence the name casual games).

Here is an average “lifecycle” of a game played casually online:

A woman chats with friends on a social network like Facebook and comes across a game she likes.

She plays the game to kill time then finds she is getting “hooked on it.”

She is offered free virtual goods like avatar accessories or gifts for friends on the game. She often buys more virtual goods after the free sample.

She plays the game habitually over a period of about a few weeks to a month before tiring of it.

She chats with her friends on a social network like Facebook and comes across another game she likes.

Etc.

Because of this high turnover, casual online game developers must release a steady flow of games or risk losing audience. The short lifespan and subsequent need to consistently release new games is the primary reason why casual online games are less sophisticated technologically and cost less to make than console games.

