There's now an Uber for plastic surgery appointments that wants to 'change the face' of the industry

Some might consider cosmetic surgery an area where convenience isn’t the ultimate goal.

It’s a big decision, and maybe having a few annoying steps can serve as a time of reflection on whether you actually want to go through with it.

The team behind the new app Zwivel, however, seem to completely disagree with this position. The app (and online service) lets you get expert opinions from doctors, secure multiple price quotes, and book appointments, all without ever leaving your home.

It makes getting that new nose “you’ve always wanted” easy, Zwivel says.

“Driving from doctor to doctor, weighing different opinions, and comparing the costs can be an exhausting process,” the promotional video laments. “But it doesn’t have to be.” With Zwivel, you can do it all while sitting on the couch.

And Zwivel isn’t just for people who know exactly what cosmetic surgery they want either. If you know you want to change your body, “but you’re not sure which procedure would be best,” Zwivel can help you out.

“Zwivel’s ‘pre-consultation’ lets doctors advise patients if a procedure is exactly what they need, if something different is needed, advise if what they are looking for is close to their budget, and more, ultimately eliminating time in their busy day,” a representative from Zwivel said.

You still have to actually go to the doctor to get the procedure done, so it’s not exactly as convenient as Uber. But it has the same on-demand ethos.

And what’s the goal of Zwivel? To “change the face” of a static industry, according to a representative.

See Zwivel for yourself here.

