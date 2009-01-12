Zune To Live Forever? (MSFT)

Friday’s report in the Financial Times that Microsoft (MSFT) may be on the verge of finally terminating the Zune has rattled some neves. In a post on Microsoft’s Zune blog, the company repeats the Zune is about the store, not the player, and it’s still full steam ahead.



There’s been a lot of speculation today about some comments made about Zune in the Financial Times…

We’ve been saying for some time that our strategy for Zune is to provide a great entertainment experience across multiple screens and devices. Software and services have always been at the core of this strategy – this is nothing new. Today, this means a great Zune experience on the PC and portable Zune devices, and as we have said before we think it makes sense to extend that experience to other devices in the future.

See Also:

Microsoft’s Lame Rationalization For Zune Bomb

Microsoft May Finally Nuke The Zune

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.