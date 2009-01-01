UPDATE: Zune Epidemic! 30GB Models Failing Worldwide (MSFT)

Zune users are already calling it “Z2K9” — according to multiple reports, 30GB Microsoft (MSFT) Zune models all over the world are failing. And all at the same time.



We’re still not sure just what the heck is going on here, we’ve never seen anything quite like it.

A virus triggered to go off at New Year’s (it’s already 2009 in some parts of the world)? A timebomb coded into Zune’s hardware by a disgruntled engineer? A manufacturing failure of epic proportions?

More as we get it, but given how the Zune was never all that successful even when it worked, this might be the final nail. Meanwhile, here’s what Microsoft has to say about the problem:

Customers with 30gb Zune devices may experience issues when booting their Zune hardware. We’re aware of the problem and are working to correct it. Sorry for the inconvenience, and thanks for your patience!

Update: PC World reports the problem is related to a leap year bug.

Microsoft: “”The issue should be resolved over the next 24 hours as the time change moves to January 1, 2009. We expect the internal clock on the Zune 30GB devices will automatically reset tomorrow (noon, GMT). By tomorrow you should allow the battery to fully run out of power before the unit can restart successfully then simply ensure that your device is recharged, then turn it back on.”

