Zune Brings You More Features You Didn't Know You Wanted: New Designs, Free Wifi At McDonalds (MSFT)

Are you a proud Zune owner who wants to find other Zune owners? Then get yourself over to McDonalds. Or at least one of the 9,800 McDonalds which will be offering free Wifi to Zune owners. When you find your fellow owners of Microsoft’s would-be iPod-killer, you can also compare the new colour options available for your devices, which include some snazzy “Zune Original” designs, pictured above. Enjoy.



