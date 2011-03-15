The Zune Is Finally Dead

Photo: Associated Press

After years of mediocrity and weak sales, Microsoft is finally killing off its Zune media player, Bloomberg reports.This is the right move. Microsoft should be focusing all of its portable-gadget efforts on Windows Phone 7, to try and compete with Apple and Google there.



And anyway, the Zune’s software is what has actually been semi-well-regarded over the years, and the best parts of that can be shoehorned into WP7 and the Xbox.

(The Zune’s hardware, meanwhile, has always felt like a bad knockoff of last year’s iPod.)

Microsoft will continue to sell existing versions of the Zune, Bloomberg reports, but will not introduce new ones.

