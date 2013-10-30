The US Navy's Most Intimidating Creation Yet Just Hit The Water

The US Navy just put its newest destroyer, the USS Zumwalt, into the sea.

Constructed by General Dynamics with weapons systems and software from other companies, the Zumwalt “DDG-1000” Guided Missile Destroyer is like the iPhone 6 of naval ships.

Its “tumblehome” hull avoids enemy radar while composite armour absorbs it; advanced weaponry strikes from more than 100 miles off shore; linux-based networking in the bridge allows for purchase and implementation of off-the-shelf software; and an all-electric drive system keeps her purring, quiet like a well-fed tiger.

Lucky for the America’s rivals, at about 87 per cent completion, the Zumwalt is not quite ready to start making the rest of the globe flinch yet.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.