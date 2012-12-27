Zumba Just Released This Ridiculous Music Video

Zumba, the Latin Dance exercise that’s been sweeping the nation, transitioned from selling its product through infomercials into a $500-million phenomenon that now releases colourful, slightly ridiculous, MTV-ready music videos.



Recently named Inc. Magazine’s company of the year, and with Facebook fans including Jennifer Lopez and Michelle Obama, Zumba is taking over with careful marketing plans.

Its marketing budget increased from $2 million to more than $50 million in the last six years, a Zumba spokesperson told BI. There’s everything from video game integration to cross promotional deodorant deals to a successful clothing line.

This music video with Latin pop star Don Omar shows the company’s next step into the entertainment industry.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.