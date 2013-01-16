How Zumba Became The Largest Fitness Brand In The World

Zumba is more than an exercise class — it’s become the dance fitness craze.



In 2012, Zumba was named “Company of the Year,” by Inc.com and is currently the largest fitness brand in the world.

“We took the experience of being at a night club on Saturday, so people don’t feel like they’re exercising,” Alberto Perlman, CEO of the company, tells us.

Since launching a decade ago, Zumba has become an entire franchise that turns dance instructors into entrepreneurs selling apparel and CDs.

“We were three guys in a warehouse when we started…now we have 300 employees,” Perlman says.

In this interview, he shares with us how Zumba teaches its instructors to run their own business and where he sees the company in the near future.

