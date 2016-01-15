Zulily had a great response after a customer tried to return a coat

One woman had an excellent experience with Zulily’s customer service team, and now her story is going viral.

Us Weekly first reported that Kelly Blue Kinkel, who first posted her story on Facebook, tried to return a coat she ordered from the flash deal site since it wouldn’t bode well with her dogs.

But when she got on the phone with customer service, she was in for a surprise.

“I spoke with a sweet young man named Patrick, and he let me know he would refund my money immediately,” Kinkel wrote in her Facebook post. “I asked again how to send it back, and he said, ‘Please don’t send it back. If you know someone who needs a winter coat or if you would like to donate it to a charity, that would make us very happy.’ I honestly thought he was kidding. It took me a moment to realise he was completely serious, and then came the tears.”

Needless to say, she’s now going to be a loyal Zulily customer.

“I thought Zulily was pretty incredible before, but after today, I’m a customer for LIFE. The world needs more LOVE like that. Honest business. Honest ethics. How refreshing,” she wrote.

Here’s the full original post:

PostbyKelly Blue Kinkel.

