Zulily, The Flash Sale Site For Mums, Filed A 'Secret' IPO

Zulily, the flash sale site for mums, had $US272 million in revenues in the first half of 2013 and was unprofitable until this year, according to

the S-1 disclosure it just filed with the SEC ahead of its IPO.

Its revenue is growing, however: Zulily saw $US127 million in sales in the first half of 2012.

The company has 2.2 million active customers, with revenue per customer of $US214. It stages 4,000 flash sales per day, according to the S-1.

The company, founded in 2009, has been valued at $US1 billion and has received $US139 million in venture capital funding.

Its IPO was initially filed confidentially with the SEC, a so-called “secret” IPO, for companies that have less than $US1 billion in revenues.

