Check Out The Playful Offices Of Zulily -- An E-Commerce Site That's A Mum's Dream Come True

Jillian D'Onfro
Zulily Office Tour Business Insider / Jillian D’Onfro

Zulily, the daily deals site for mums, went public in fall 2013 with a $US2.6 billion valuation.

Since then, the site has grown to about 3.7 million active customers, with net sales of $US237.9 million in the first quarter of this year.

We visited Zulily’s Seattle offices to check out what it’s like inside one of e-commerce’s current success stories.

Zulily is an extremely fast-growing company. Its office on Elliott Avenue in downtown Seattle is its sixth one in four years.

From the moment you walk into Zulily's headquarters, you're dazzled by the bright decor and the sound of children playing.

All the pictures on the website's homepage are done in-house. Zulily's stylists create new sets for every fashion shoot.

You can see the prep work going on throughout the office.

And you'll find room after room of props.

'We're always making fun and interesting new sets,' Zulily's Laura Jones tells Business Insider. 'That's part of how we keep customers coming back every day.'

Because the company launches about 100 new sales per day, there are always lots of things that need to get photographed.

Almost all the kids in Zulily's editorial shoots are either employees' children or family friends.

To keep them entertained during photo shoots, the company keeps several play areas stocked with fun toys.

Employees will often model for the site's women's section.

When the site launched, it was almost completely dedicated to selling children's clothes and accessories.

Today, however, about 60% of Zulily's offerings falls in the women's or home category.

The site also recently launched a men's section, too. Luke Friang, Zulily's CIO (pictured here at his desk), told Business Insider that the company tested the category extensively before its official launch.

Everything sold through the site is generally 50% to 70% off normal retail prices.

Zulily's merchandising team tests and inspects all potential products before they ever get featured on the site.

It's part of the company's strategy to handle every step of the retail process.

The editorial shoots happen upstairs, but the downstairs is dedicated to product shots.

On any given day, Zulily takes 2,500 photos in the product studio.

Here's a conveyor built system that the team recently set up to help stylists and photographers get all the products shot as efficiently as possible.

Besides taking all the photos, Zulily staff also writes the copy for every item.

The company has about 1,300 employees, not counting the people who work in its fulfillment centres.

In general, the office has a fun atmosphere.

Employees like to decorate their desks and add some personality to the space, even besides the brightly coloured walls.

Every week, Zulily's CEO, Darrell Cavens, gathers the employees in the large cafeteria for an all-hands meeting.

Of course, the cafeteria is stocked daily with tasty food to suit a wide range of diets.

The Zulily team is an active group; plenty of people bike to work every day.

There's also a gym for anyone else who wants to squeeze a workout in during the day.

Employees also enjoy gorgeous views of the water.

You can't forget the requisite ping-pong table.

Here's another one of Zulily's play areas.

Now, check out the new product of another Seattle company ...

Here are the top features of Amazon's new smartphone>>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.