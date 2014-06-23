Check Out The Playful Offices Of Zulily -- An E-Commerce Site That's A Mum's Dream Come True

Zulily, the daily deals site for mums, went public in fall 2013 with a $US2.6 billion valuation.
Since then, the site has grown to about 3.7 million active customers, with net sales of $US237.9 million in the first quarter of this year.
We visited Zulily’s Seattle offices to check out what it’s like inside one of e-commerce’s current success stories.
Zulily is an extremely fast-growing company. Its office on Elliott Avenue in downtown Seattle is its sixth one in four years.
From the moment you walk into Zulily's headquarters, you're dazzled by the bright decor and the sound of children playing.
All the pictures on the website's homepage are done in-house. Zulily's stylists create new sets for every fashion shoot.
'We're always making fun and interesting new sets,' Zulily's Laura Jones tells Business Insider. 'That's part of how we keep customers coming back every day.'
Because the company launches about 100 new sales per day, there are always lots of things that need to get photographed.
To keep them entertained during photo shoots, the company keeps several play areas stocked with fun toys.
When the site launched, it was almost completely dedicated to selling children's clothes and accessories.
The site also recently launched a men's section, too. Luke Friang, Zulily's CIO (pictured here at his desk), told Business Insider that the company tested the category extensively before its official launch.
Zulily's merchandising team tests and inspects all potential products before they ever get featured on the site.
Here's a conveyor built system that the team recently set up to help stylists and photographers get all the products shot as efficiently as possible.
Employees like to decorate their desks and add some personality to the space, even besides the brightly coloured walls.
Every week, Zulily's CEO, Darrell Cavens, gathers the employees in the large cafeteria for an all-hands meeting.
