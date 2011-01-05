US

Over 1 Million mums Are Using Zulily A Year After Its Launch

Zulily co-founder Mark Vadon thinks that his daily deals site centered around mums and babies “is going to be a huge business.”

There are already over a million mums using the site; Vadon explains why Zulily is already such a hit.

