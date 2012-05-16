The Woman Who Was Mark Zuckerberg's 'Ghostwriter' At Facebook Is Writing A Memoir

Photo: Flickr

Mark Zuckerberg’s “ghostwriter” has a memoir coming out, the AP reports.Katherine Losse joined Facebook in 2005 as Zuckerberg’s hand-picked writer and assistant. Her memoir, which Simon & Schuster will release on June 26, will give a direct account of “the vision, culture, and tactics of the hackers, venture capitalists, and Ivy League grads” behind the mammoth social network.



The book may sound like it’s written in Zuckerberg’s voice. That’s because at Facebook, Losse wrote most of Zuckerberg’s emails, according to Gawker.

Losse left the company in 2010 on “friendly terms,” according to her publisher. In other words, don’t expect too much juicy gossip.

The title of the book is, “The Boy Kings: A Journey into the Heart of the Social Network.”

