The First Book Mark Zuckerberg Chose For His Book Club Has Sold Out On Amazon

Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg has chosen some pretty ambitious New Year’s resolutions in the past, including vowing to learn Mandarin and to eat meat only that he killed himself.

This year his resolution is to read a new book every other week for the entire year. He created a Facebook page where he’ll share the book he’s reading so that others can follow along.

Zuckerberg’s first pick is “The End of Power,” a political study by noted scholar Moisés Naím.

Naím served as Venezuela’s Minister of Trade and Industry in the early 1990s, going on to positions as director of Venezuela’s Central Bank and executive director of the World Bank. He is currently a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

“The End of Power” is a study of how the meaning of leadership in business, politics, education, religion, and the family has undergone a dramatic change over the last century.

According to Naím, the distribution of power is shifting; small startups have shown they can conquer large corporations, CEOs have shorter tenures than ever before, and more than half of the world’s nations are democracies.

It’s an interesting choice for the CEO of a network used by nearly a third of the world’s population.

And plenty of people must be following Zuckerberg’s example — “The End of Power” is currently out of stock on Amazon, but you can find it at Barnes & Noble or online as an e-book.

Nearly 138,000 people have “liked” the page for the book club.

