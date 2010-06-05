Zuckerberg's Bizarre Facebook Insignia Revealed, And What It Means

From SF WEEKLY: To much media fanfare, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg took off his signature hoodie at D8 conference Wednesday, revealing a what looked strange Illuminati-like diagram printed on the blue silk lining. Interviewer Kara Swisher took one look at the bizarre garment and remarked, “What are you in, some kind of cult?”



