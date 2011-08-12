Zuckerberg Tears Into An Appmaker On His Facebook Wall

Companies that depend on Facebook for traffic and revenues – from Zynga to Snap Interactive – have learned to work very closely with the social network to make sure they aren’t doing something that will piss it off and kill the golden goose.



So the guys at startup Chill (“Watch Videos Together”) can’t be very happy to see this comment thread on Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook Wall.

What happened: Chill spammed Dave Morin’s friends with a pre-populated message on Morin’s wall. Unfortunately for Chill, one of Morin’s friends is Zuckerberg – who comes down on them with proper fury.

UPDATE: In reponse to Zuckerberg ripping them, Chill says in a blog post, “We’ve already removed this feature. Why? We want there to be no question about our motives. We’re a small startup obsessed about building something that people really love. Video should be more social, immersive and fun.”

Here’s the thread that started it all…

Via the New York Observer:

