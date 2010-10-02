Zuckerberg Taking Facebook Staff To See "The Social Network"

Mark Zuckerberg isn’t running away from the Social Network. He’s embracing it, says New York Times’ ace reporter David Carr.



Carr just tweeted, “Heard from gd source Zuckerberg rented out theatre and is taking FB staff to see #SocialNetwork. Prolly realised film is great for FB/him”

Nice for them!

