ZUCKERBERG STALKER: "I Am Ready To Die For You"

A 31-year-old man named Pradeep Manukonda has been stalking Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his sister Randi. Zuckerberg has obtained a restraining order, TMZ says.



Manukonda went to Facebook offices several times to try to meet Mark Zuckerberg, and apparently ask for money for his cash-strapped family. He also sent him flowers and handwritten notes, and was intercepted by Facebook security as he was trying to enter Zuckerberg’s home.

After a verbal warning from police failed to deter him, Zuckerberg has obtained the restraining order, protecting him, his sister and his girlfriend Priscilla Chan.

Someone else would make a snarky remark about Facebook and privacy. But this is just terrible and scary and we wish Zuckerberg and his family the best and hope they stay safe.

Here’s a message Manukonda sent Randi Zuckerberg:

Photo: TMZ

