Zuckerberg: Some Kind Of Revenue Coming To Facebook, Sometime

One thing that hasn’t shown up in Facebook’s redesign yet: New ad formats. In fact, from what we can tell, the site is now featuring fewer ads than before. Or at least, less visible ones.



That’s going to change soon, Mark Zuckerberg tells CNBC. Unfortunately, he doesn’t tell Julia Boorstin any more about that (though he does offer the “not that concerned about revenue” mantra he repeats in and outside of the company).

CNBC’s interview, as aired, courtesy RedLasso, which is currently being sued by NBC for providing clips exactly like this one:

(Full interview at CNBC.com, but for whatever reason, they won’t let us embed it.)

Also unfortunately, the transcript we’ve received is in all CAPS, so we’ll just excerpt here:

Boorstin: IN TERMS OF ADVERTISING, LOOKING AT THE NEW SITE, HOW HAS ADVERTISING CHANGED ON THIS NEW SITE DESIGN?

Zuckerberg: IT DOESN’T CHANGE THAT MUCH. WE HAVEN’T ADD UNIT — WE HAVE SOME NEW ADVERTISING PRODUCTS THAT WE’RE GOING TO BE ROLLING OUT PRETTY SHORTLY, BUT NOTHING THAT’S CHANGING WITH THIS DESIGN.

Boorstin: ARE THERE MORE ADS ON THE HOME PAGE OF THIS NEW LAYOUT?

Zuckerberg: NO. I MEAN, I THINK — IT’S CHANGED A LITTLE BIT, BUT IT HASN’T – I MEAN, LIKE THE NUMBER I DON’T THINK HAS CHANGED THAT MUCH. AND WE’VE TESTED HAVING DIFFERENT NUMBERS OF ADS IN DIFFERENT PLACES. SO, THERE ARE ALL THOSE THINGS CONSTANTLY GOING ON.

Boorstin: NOW, YOU DO HAVE THIS $15 BILLION VALUATION BASED ON MICROSOFT’S INVESTMENT. DOES THAT NUMBER PUT PRESSURE ON YOU TO TRY TO GROW REVENUE STREAMS?

Zuckerberg: NO. I MEAN, WE’RE NOT A PUBLIC COMPANY, SO, WE CAN MANAGE THE BUSINESS IN THE WAY THAT WE THINK IS MOST EFFECTIVE. AND WHAT WE THINK THE RIGHT STRATEGY IS TO FOCUS ON BUILDING VALUE FOR PEOPLE IN THE WORLD. AND THE WAY WE DO THAT IS JUST BY GIVING PEOPLE THESE TOOLS.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.