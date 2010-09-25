Zuckerberg Says He Wanted To Donate $100 Million Anonymously

Corey Booker says Mark Zuckerberg wanted to donate to Newark anonymously

Did Mark Zuckerberg time the announcement of his $100 million donation to the Newark public school system to counteract the negative press he’s getting thanks to the premier of The Social Network, a movie about Facebook’s founding that portrays him in a very poor light?During a conference call today, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said he did not.



He said he wanted to donate the money anonymously and that New Jersey governor Chris Christie with Newark mayor Corey Booker begged him not to.

Chiming in, Booker said he spent hours on the phone convincing “Mark’s people” not to make the donation anonymously. He said it was important Newark citizens see that someone already involved in their lives was making the donation. Also, he said that people in Newark would be suspicious of an anonymous donation.

Call us sceptics, but it is very, very hard to believe this little story. Some reasons:

Why wouldn’t Booker and Christie cover for their new favourite private citizen from California?

If Mark really wanted to donate anonymously, he could have. When you’re donating $100 million, you pretty much get to dictate the terms.

The fact that Mark went on Oprah to announce the news THE VERY SAME DAY THE MOVIE PREMIERED is a little too much of a coincidence for us.

But, sense we don’t have any PROOF to the contrary, let’s suspend our scepticism for just a moment and say this: If it is true that Mark Zuckerberg originally wanted to donate his $100 million anonymously and later decided not to – he made a very smart decision indeed.

The Social Network portrays Mark as a guy who doesn’t care about other people. What better way to dismiss that notion forever with a HUMONGOUS $100 million gift to poor kids in Newark?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.