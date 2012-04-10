Zuckerberg Says Facebook's Purchase Of Instagram Is A One-Time Deal Of This Scale

Photo: Sean Gallup / Getty Images

Buried in the new release that Facebook is buying Instagram is a suggestion from Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg that this is a one-time deal.”This is an important milestone for Facebook because it’s the first time we’ve ever acquired a product and company with so many users. We don’t plan on doing many more of these, if any at all,” Zuckerberg said in his announcement.



We’re sceptical.

There was a time that Mark Zuckerberg also never thought he would take Facebook public. The company is eight years old.

Executives change their minds all the time — and Zuckerberg might change his mind on this one too.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.