Zuckerberg Is Now Worth More Than Larry Page And Sergey Brin

Mark Zuckerberg is worth at least $19.1 billion thanks to Facebook’s IPO.



As Bloomberg reports, that makes him worth more than Larry Page and Sergey Brin, the founders of Google.

Page and Brin are 30 and 31 on Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index. Zuckerberg just landed at 29.

He’s just behind the three Mars brothers, and six places behind Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

