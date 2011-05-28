Mark Zuckerberg, Who Just Killed A Goat And A Pig, Responds To Concerned Friends

A few days ago Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg said he would only eat meat that was killed with his bare hands.



He has stuck to his decision so far; his recent Facebook status read, “I just killed a pig and a goat.”

Naturally, friends were concerned. Zuckerberg responded to them on his private Facebook wall.

Fortune published the entire comment, but here’s the main gist:

“Every year I have a yearly personal challenge…I decided to make this year’s challenge around being more thankful for what I have. I struggled for a while about how to implement this, but eventually decided that forcing myself to get personally involved and thank the animals whose lives I take in order to eat them was the best day-to-day way to remind myself to be thankful.”

To read the full comment, head over to Fortune >>



