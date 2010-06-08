Zuckerberg Resign?

Photo: All Things D

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s on-stage meltdown at the All Things D conference last week was so bad that people – including even Zuckerberg’s most vocal ally, Robert Scoble – are calling for him to step aside and hire a new CEO.These people are nuts.



They are nuts to think Mark should step aside.They are nuts to think Mark would step aside.

Yes, Mark has made mistakes. As a 19-year-old at Harvard, he said some demeaning things about Facebook users, treated business partners unethically, and may have even broken some laws hacking into a Facebook user’s private email account. As the 20-something CEO of a global company, Mark hasn’t handled the media’s obsession with privacy very well and he is plain awful at interviews and keynotes.

But, like it or not, these mistakes do not matter at all.

Facebook users don’t know about them and they probably wouldn’t care if they did. For them, Facebook is a useful product. 500 million people use Facebook each month. Half of them come back every day. The company’s revenues, which are diversified in a way Google only dreams of, will push $2 billion this year – up from ~$800 million in 2009. Last month, when Mark looked more inept than ever, new user growth actually accelerated. Clearly, Mark’s mistakes have not effected Facebook’s ability to make good product.

Even if Mark’s various foibles and failings did matter, we doubt very much Mark would step aside over them.

The very reason Mark started Facebook instead of doing Harvard Connection with the Winklevoss twins and Divya Narendra was that Mark wanted to control his own company. This impulse to be in charge led to every big decision Mark has made about Facebook since:

The reason Mark took his first outside investment from Peter Thiel was that Peter wanted him to have control over the company.

The reason Mark took VC funding from Accel Partners is that Jim Breyer allowed Mark to control three out of five Facebook board seats.

The reason Mark refused to sell Facebook to Yahoo for $1 billion was that he wanted control over the company.

The reason Mark sold 1.6% of Facebook to Microsoft was that it would allow him to control the company.

The reason Mark took funding from Digital Sky Technologies, was that DST CEO Yuri Milner is OK with holding non-voting shares because he wants Mark to control the company.

Facebook’s org-chart is littered with whited-out names of brilliantly successful Internet executives who came to the company believing that they would someday be CEO. Point-in-fact: Facebook’s current COO, Sheryl Sandberg, got the job because she was the one deeply experience candidate for the job who never expressed aspirations for the top job.

The fact is, Facebook is Mark Zuckerberg’s company. He controls 3 out of 5 board seats and in November 2009, Mark re-jiggered Facebook’s shareholder structure into one that mirrors The Washington Post Company’s and Google’s. After Facebook IPOs, Mark and his allies will control stock that grants them 10 votes each. Everybody else will get one vote per share. Mark isn’t really CEO; he’s king.

So no, Mark Zuckerberg should not and will not step down. The next CEO of Facebook will probably be his (unborn) kid.

Nevertheless, you won’t see us or the rest of the media quit over-analysing Mark any time soon. Like the vicious tweeting crowd at the All Things D conference, we are in awe of Mark’s youth, power, wealth, and his product’s popularity with users.

