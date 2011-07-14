Zuckerberg Reconsiders, Says The Hell With Privacy On Google+

Photo: Google+

Mark Zuckerberg has reopened his Google+ profile so people can see who’s putting him in circles.He had temporarily closed it off, opting for a more private setting. But it looks like he was embarrassed, or just decided he didn’t really care, so he made it more open.



Zuckerberg is the most popular person on Google+ even though he hasn’t really done anything with his profile.

Via: The Inquirer

