Zuckerberg: Users Spend More Time On Instagram Than Twitter

There weren’t a lot of questions about the huge amount Facebook spent on Instagram during the social network’s third-quarter earnings call.
That’s because Zuckerberg had a huge statistic to brag about.
“Overall, people spend more mobile time on Instagram than Twitter,” Zuckerberg said, citing a ComScore report we highlighted last month.
It’s no secret why.
Facebook, after all, built itself on sharing photos.
Instagram is just a better, mobile-focused version of that.
And looking at photos is much more engaging than reading and writing 140-character text messages.
