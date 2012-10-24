Zuckerberg: Users Spend More Time On Instagram Than Twitter

There weren’t a lot of questions about the huge amount Facebook spent on Instagram during the social network’s third-quarter earnings call.



That’s because Zuckerberg had a huge statistic to brag about.

“Overall, people spend more mobile time on Instagram than Twitter,” Zuckerberg said, citing a ComScore report we highlighted last month.

It’s no secret why.

Facebook, after all, built itself on sharing photos.

Instagram is just a better, mobile-focused version of that.

And looking at photos is much more engaging than reading and writing 140-character text messages.

