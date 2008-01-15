Zuckerberg's '60 Minutes': Worst Ratings Of The Year

The upside of Mark Zuckerberg’s squirmy performance “60 Minutes”: No one watched it. The CBS show, which averages 14.3 million viewers an airing, drew a season-low 9.6 million viewers on Sunday. That’s presumably due to tough competition from the Giants-Cowboys game on Fox, but it may also be due to the fact that (shhh!) outside of the certain corners of the Internet, no one cares that much about Facebook.



Consolation prize for Mark and CBS: As bad as those numbers were, they were still better NBC’s telecast of the Golden Globes press conference, which drew an abysmal 5.3 million viewers.

Related: How Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg Can Save His Reputation

Zuckerberg: I’m Sorry. Go Ahead And Turn Beacon Off

Facebook: Advertisers Skittish, Analysts Want Statement

Facebook To Back Off “Beacon” Ad Bomb?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.