Mark Zuckerberg is taking extreme measures to keep his lavish new $10 million home construction private

Zillow Zuckerberg is also involved in a lawsuit regarding a residence of his in Palo Alto.

All contractors working on Mark Zuckerberg’s new San Francisco home have been asked to sign non-disclosure agreements, Matt Richtel at the New York Times reports.

Painters, house cleaners, carpenters, gardeners, landscapers and anyone remotely associated with the house must sign the legal document which prevents them from sharing even the most minute detail related to the home.

These NDAs are just one way Zuckerberg and fellow tech big wigs are going to extreme lengths to protect their privacy and real-estate investments.

Zuckerberg and his cohort have taken to employing tactics normally used by high profile celebrities and movie stars such as “purchasing houses through trusts or corporate entities so that the owners’ names are not on public deeds,” in an effort to keep their identities secret while they construct mega-mansions throughout the Bay Area and Palo Alto.

Despite building a billion dollar business based on freely sharing personal information, Zuckerberg in particular has been relentless about protecting his privacy throughout the construction of his new home on 21st Street near Dolores in San Francisco.

“Perhaps there’s a parallel,” Ritchel writes, “Just as Facebook users hope to share their lives only with their virtual networks, so, too, do people who live in a physical house expect their comings and goings to be observed only by their close neighbours.”

Zuckerberg reportedly purchased the 5,500 sq. ft. home for $US10 million in September 2013 and has been pouring in an additional $US1.6 million on renovations. Curbed reports that, when completed, the property will feature a “new media room, office, half-bath, wine room, and wet bar to the first floor alone. The kitchen and bathrooms will be remodeled on the main floor, and necessities like a new roof, new windows and seismic reinforcing will also be included.” Zuckerberg is also erecting a greenhouse and has redesigned the landscaping.

